Delavan, WI

Dale Ann Kramer

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelavan, WI - Dale Ann (Crawford) Kramer, 66, of Delavan, WI went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021.Dale was born March 19, 1955, in Illinois to Douglas and Dorothy Crawford. Dale was united in marriage to Dennis J. Kramer on April 8, 1972 in Illinois. She was a loyal wife and outstanding mother. She owned and operated many childcare learning centers for many years. She was known for her outstanding cooking and her "Betty Crocker" approach to everything. She was a fantastic business owner and mentor to many people throughout the years. She was a hard worker with a kind soul and will be remembered by all who loved her. Dale was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church.

www.gazettextra.com

