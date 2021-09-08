CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerald John Stadler

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanesville, WI - Gerald John Stadler, age 77, passed into the arms of the Lord, his parents, and other siblings due to natural causes on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born in Janesville on October 15, 1943, the son of Jacob and Mary (McDermott) Stadler. He attended St. Mary's School for nine years playing on the school basketball team. Gerald was a proud Janesville High School Bluebirds Alumni class of '62. During his time at high school, he was an active member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams. After high school he attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering majoring in Hydrology and Hydraulics (H&H). During his college summer breaks he worked at the Colvin Bakery in Janesville performing various duties and with the Wisconsin Department of Highway, he had surveying and inspection duties in Rock County on several highway construction projects. He worked 30 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Chicago doing H&H analyses involving flood plain delineation studies, flood control reservoirs, river levee projects, erosion control projects, and harbor breakwater projects. While in Chicago, he also worked part time as a tax preparer during the tax season with H&R Block.

