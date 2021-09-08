CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLake Geneva, WI - Donald David Hedberg died peacefully at his home in Lake Geneva on September 1st, 2021. Don was born on August 7, 1927 in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he grew up. His family was of little means and his father passed when Don was 13. Don quickly became the man of the house, taking a myriad of odd jobs to help support his mother and two sisters. When Don was 17, he joined the Coast Guard, and after his service in WWII enrolled at Carthage College, earning a degree in chemistry. After graduating, he moved to Chicago, taught chemistry, and met Geraldine Raisler. They were married three short months later. After moving on from teaching and a brief stint at Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, Don started selling educational tools for science classrooms out of his basement in Evanston, IL. Soon after, the family relocated to Janesville, Wisconsin, in hopes of further expanding the business. A true entrepreneur, he saw the need for not just teaching aids but safety supplies in science classrooms and laboratories and developed the first business to business catalogue to sell industrial safety supplies; thus, Lab Safety Supply was born.

