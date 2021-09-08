CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJanesville, WI - Jay H. Shultz, age 67, of Janesville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born on April 15, 1954, the son of Justin and Gladys (Kuffer) Shultz. He was a 1972 graduate of Milton High School. He married Cherrie J. Garnett on August 10, 1985. What's not to love about a man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren almost as much as he his meat smoker, the badgers, cigarettes, food, his garden, and lottery scratchers. He raised two beautiful daughters, one of which turned out ok. It's still unclear which. He was a forklift driver for General Motors until his retirement and was a member of UAW Local 95. He was a Sunday school teacher for 12 years at St. John Lutheran. He loved to tell stories and you could be sure that 75% of every story was true. He enjoyed cooking, especially smoking many different kinds of meat and making salsa from vegetables he grew in his garden. He was an avid fan of his grandson's baseball and football games. Although a less than average lifespan, Jay did not live an average life. He was a wonderful brother, one hell of a dad, and a mediocre dancer. He was diagnosed with stubborn hardheadedness- if you know, you know.

