A deacon and a church pastor who were handcuffed and detained while trying to return a faulty television to Walmart are suing the retailer for racial discrimination. Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson were at a Conroe, Tex., store September 10, 2020, when Walmart employees accused the men of stealing the television they had come to return. The men allege in their lawsuit that despite having a receipt for the purchase, Walmart employees called police who detained and handcuffed the pair.

RELIGION ・ 15 DAYS AGO