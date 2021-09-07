As a former aspiring actress, Lydia finds herself broke and out of college with a life full of lackluster student debt and camerawork waiting for her at a television production studio. At least- that's how it was supposed to be. Nothing adds up in the studio, which becomes even more clear after her curiosity makes her start digging where she shouldn't. What should've been a boring day job reveals itself to be a confusing web of lies as Lydia begins to realize why the star actor in the infamous TV show, Disco Demon, plays his role so well.