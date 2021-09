Officials with the Laurel County Health Department announced this week they will no longer be providing quarantine letters to close contacts of people that have tested positive for COVID-19. Executive Director Mark Hensley said for the last several days they have been averaging over 100 positive cases per day. He said due to that high volume they’ve had to prioritize their notifications to those who have tested positive. Those who test positive are placed in isolation and are instructed to notify those they have had close contact with. Those people are then quarantined. Laurel County recently surpassed 11,000 total cases with one of the lower vaccination rates in the region. He said currently about 37 percent of our population is fully or partially vaccinated and they continue to encourage those unvaccinated to consider getting vaccinated.