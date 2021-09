EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– “I have always thought teachers need to be paid more,” Evansville Teachers Association President Lori Young said. At Tuesday’s EVSC board meeting, school board members heard from teachers on the next contract in a public hearing. The 2019 teacher contract was up in June but will remain in place until a new contract agreement is made. Teachers asked the EVSC to enter into bargain with the Evansville Teachers Association for the next contract. Chief Communication Officer with the EVSC, Jason Woebkenberg, said the public hearing is the first step in a new contract and at more pay.