Agriculture

USDA Has Pandemic Relief for Farmworkers

KMJ
 4 days ago

The Department of Agriculture announced $700 million in competitive grant funding to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the new Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program funding this week. Additionally, $20 million of the funding was set aside for...

