Brigham City, UT

Zelus Insoles Renews with USA Pickleball as Official Insole Partner

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Pickleball is excited to announce Zelus Insoles signed a multi-year extension to continue as the Official Insole for USA Pickleball and its members. Created with their patented SmartCells® anti-fatigue cushioning technology that stemmed from years of anti-fatigue mat production and custom orthotic expertise researched by the parent companies, SATECH, Inc. and Fastech Labs, who combined have over thirty years of experience working with medical professionals and athletes.

