Maine’s First Pure Mass-Timber Structure Rises at Bowdoin College

By Johanna Knapschaefer
 5 days ago

Timber erection began last month for the Center for Arctic Studies at Brunswick, Maine-based Bowdoin College despite an exceedingly wet summer, says Matt Tonello project executive at Consigli Construction. “This is the first complete mass timber commercial structure in the state of Maine and also the first commercial structure in Maine to utilize a mass timber lateral system to resist wind and seismic loads,” Tonello says.

www.enr.com

