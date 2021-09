In the first three recaps that I covered for MCC, the Giants scored three runs in 27 innings and went approximately 0-for-two billion with runners in scoring position. It wasn’t a me problem (or so I liked to think): the Giants had RISP woes that dated back throughout August. While the Giants had the sixth-most runs in baseball through the All Star break, that stat dropped to 14th in baseball for the month of August. So you can imagine my trepidation when I decided to cover this game; despite scoring 10 runs yesterday night, I was convinced their run woes would come back to haunt me.