13 Bozeman Area Events This Week: Films, Comedy, Food Fests, BZN Marathon

It's hard. Being a single parent is one of the most difficult tasks I have ever taken on. We know as humans, that when we bring a child into this world, we no longer are number one. We are no longer the top priority. If you don't feel good, you don't get to take a hot shower and sleep away the afternoon in hopes of feeling better in the morning. Nope. You have to still make dinner, make snacks, clean the house, finish the laundry, and don't forget, make sure everything is ready for the next day.