May 29, 2021 will go down in history as one of the most magical days in Chelsea Football Club’s rich history. The Blues overcame the obstacles put in front of them and defied the odds when they defeated Manchester City, 1-0, to secure the second Champions League title in their history. Thomas Tuchel completely transformed the side during his four months in charge as he navigated the London side through the UCL knockout stages with relative ease.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO