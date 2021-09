Other than the small matter of losing the biggest game of their lives on penalties less than two months ago, everything had been going too well for England of late, and Gareth Southgate knew as much. “There are days where you’re having a quiet day and I used to think: ‘Okay, what’s going to happen?’” he said in the build-up to this World Cup qualifier. “You go looking for problems when actually you might as well just enjoy those days and have an extra 20 minutes on the sofa because you know the challenges will come.”That challenge finally arrived in...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO