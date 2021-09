Ben Roethlisberger didn’t mince words today when discussing star linebacker T.J. Watt and his contract situation. Roethlisberger’s message to the Steelers was clear — ‘Pay the Man’ — “I think T.J. should get whatever the heck he wants,” said Roethlisberger. “He’s arguably the best football player in the game right now, not just on defense….Problem is when the higher-ups are in charge, there’s only so much you can do. We all feel bad for T.J…. Everbody knows how bad he wants to be out there.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO