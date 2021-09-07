CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Souderton, PA

Moyer Indoor/Outdoor announces 2021 scholarships to children of employees

By MediaNews Group
Montgomery News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUDERTON — As another school year begins, Moyer Indoor | Outdoor is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of the Moyer Scholarship. Since the scholarship program’s inception in 2008, over 65 awards have been given to children of employees continuing their education. This year, three students were presented with the Moyer Scholarship by David Moyer, president; John Moyer, chairman; and Lisa Futchko, HR representative, during a ceremony held at the main campus of Moyer Indoor | Outdoor in Souderton.

www.montgomerynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Souderton, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Souderton, PA
City
Dayton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Moyer
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy