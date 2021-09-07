Moyer Indoor/Outdoor announces 2021 scholarships to children of employees
SOUDERTON — As another school year begins, Moyer Indoor | Outdoor is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of the Moyer Scholarship. Since the scholarship program’s inception in 2008, over 65 awards have been given to children of employees continuing their education. This year, three students were presented with the Moyer Scholarship by David Moyer, president; John Moyer, chairman; and Lisa Futchko, HR representative, during a ceremony held at the main campus of Moyer Indoor | Outdoor in Souderton.www.montgomerynews.com
