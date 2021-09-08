How Is The Anti-Vax Organic Consumers Association Still Getting Endorsed By Journalists?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI can understand why New York Times journalists sometimes buy into the claims of Organic Consumers Association: They sound like a legitimate group because they have been quoted in the New York Times, they claim to be progressives, and they claim Food Is A Corporate Conspiracy, and you are only getting paid by the New York Times if you share those values, or are at least a nationally renowned token alternative to them.

