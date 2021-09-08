How Is The Anti-Vax Organic Consumers Association Still Getting Endorsed By Journalists?
I can understand why New York Times journalists sometimes buy into the claims of Organic Consumers Association: They sound like a legitimate group because they have been quoted in the New York Times, they claim to be progressives, and they claim Food Is A Corporate Conspiracy, and you are only getting paid by the New York Times if you share those values, or are at least a nationally renowned token alternative to them.www.science20.com
Comments / 0