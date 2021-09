PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Golden Eagles hit the field Sunday afternoon, but they did not come to play. They came to pray. Johnson Central Head Football Coach Jim Matney was recently admitted to the ICU in serious condition. So, his team, his school, and the community he has touched during his years in the area gathered together to send up prayers for a man they said is a fighter on and off the field.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO