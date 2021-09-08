Houston Texans' Tyrod Taylor embraces simple philosophy: 'Control what you can control'

The Houston Texans officially have their starting quarterback. On Monday, head coach David Culley confirmed that veteran Tyrod Taylor will be the team's starter under center when they begin the 2021 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This announcement comes after Taylor acknowledged as recently as last week that he hadn't officially been told whether or not he was the team's starter. Well, not only does Taylor now know but so does the rest of the NFL-watching world.