Taliban’s interior minister is on FBI’s most-wanted list, believed to be holding American hostage

A wanted terrorist with a $5 million U.S. government bounty on his head has been named Afghanistan’s new interior minister, a Taliban spokesman announced Tuesday. Freshly-minted government official and Haqqani network leader Sirajuddin Haqqani (his aliases include Siraj, Khalifa, Mohammad Siraj, Sarajadin, Cirodjiddin, Seraj, Arkani, Khalifa (Boss) Shahib, Halifa, Ahmed Zia, Sirajuddin Jallaloudine Haqqani, Siraj Haqqani, Serajuddin Haqani, Siraj Haqani, and Saraj Haqani) is wanted by the FBI for questioning “in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed six people, including an American citizen,” the bureau’s wanted posted for him states. “He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Haqqani also allegedly was involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008.”