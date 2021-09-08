CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Taliban’s interior minister is on FBI’s most-wanted list, believed to be holding American hostage

By Edmund DeMarche
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the terror group known as the Haqqani network who is wanted by the FBI, has been named the Taliban’s interim interior minister, which was seen by some as a slap in the face to the U.S. and Western countries. The Haqqani network is known to...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Fbi#Hostage#Fbi#American#Western#The Associated Press#The White House#State Department#The Wall Street Journal#Afghan#Al Qaeda#Reuters#Islamic#Al Jazeera#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
White House
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Al-Qaeda leader appears in new video on 9/11 anniversary

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video released on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: Last November, rumors spread that Osama bin Laden's former No. 2 had died from an illness though senior leadership never commented. In the new video, al-Zawahri makes references that extend to at least January, according to the monitoring group SITE Intelligence.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Taliban announce new rules for female students

Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new Islamic dress code will be introduced, the Taliban has said. Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani indicated women would be allowed to study, but not alongside men. He also announced a review of subjects taught. Women and girls were banned...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Former acting CIA director wants White House to investigate Kabul strike after reports indicate U.S. erred

After The Washington Post and The New York Times published reports casting doubt on whether the United States correctly identified an alleged terror threat in Kabul before launching a missile strike that reportedly killed 10 civilians last month, former Deputy and Acting CIA Director Michael Morell is calling on the White House to launch its own investigation into the matter and be transparent about the findings.
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

EXCERPT: On 9/11, reporting from Taliban-controlled Kabul

The following account from Kathy Gannon, now news director for Afghanistan and Pakistan for The Associated Press, is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Gannon, reporting in the Afghan capital, received a call from her boss that changed her world forever.
WorldThe Guardian

Taliban name all-male Afghan cabinet including minister wanted by FBI

The Taliban have announced an all-male caretaker government including an interior minister wanted by the FBI, on a day when at least two people were killed by violent policing of street protests against the new authorities. The leadership unveiled on Tuesday is drawn entirely from Taliban ranks, despite promises of...
U.S. Politicsreviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: Despite Biden’s assurances, Americans held hostage in Afghanistan

Leaving Americans trapped in Afghanistan is going as poorly as everyone but President Joe Biden could have predicted. “We had six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport — six airplanes — with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters,” Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, told Fox News on Sunday. “The Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Accused Terrorist With $5M FBI Bounty Is Named Afghan Interior Minister

A wanted terrorist with a $5 million U.S. government bounty on his head has been named Afghanistan’s new interior minister, a Taliban spokesman announced Tuesday. Freshly-minted government official and Haqqani network leader Sirajuddin Haqqani (his aliases include Siraj, Khalifa, Mohammad Siraj, Sarajadin, Cirodjiddin, Seraj, Arkani, Khalifa (Boss) Shahib, Halifa, Ahmed Zia, Sirajuddin Jallaloudine Haqqani, Siraj Haqqani, Serajuddin Haqani, Siraj Haqani, and Saraj Haqani) is wanted by the FBI for questioning “in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed six people, including an American citizen,” the bureau’s wanted posted for him states. “He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Haqqani also allegedly was involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy