Garry Morgan named director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at veterinary college

Garry Morgan has been named the first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. The college established this position in order to support a diverse and inclusive community. In alignment with InclusiveVT, the Principles of Community, and the college’s 2020-2021 Diversity Action Plan, the college seeks to recruit and support students and faculty from underrepresented minority groups, make a veterinary medicine education more accessible, and provide educational opportunities and expand awareness within the college community.