Elijah Moore Listed As Starter For Jets, Jamison Crowder Still On COVID List

Crowder sat out Wednesday's practice with a groin injury and will be re-evaluated Monday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports. Crowder will miss practice for the rest of the week, putting his availability in doubt for the Jets' Sept. 12 season opener at Carolina. While general manager Joe Douglas doesn't believe the current issue is serious, Crowder has a noteworthy history of upper-leg injuries, including two missed games last October with a groin issue. Any missed time this season would free up snaps and targets for Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole and/or Braxton Berrios, all of whom are potential options in the slot. Denzel Mims (hip) could also pick up some snaps if Moore and Cole end up spending more time inside.
