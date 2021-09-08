Mary Strain, 77, of Le Grand, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the evening of September 3, 2021 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Services for Mary will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tama, Iowa. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:00 P.M. Memorials in Mary’s name may be directed to her family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.