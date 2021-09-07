Thinking inside the box, Cabot launches a mac & cheese line

Today Mercedes Wilson is joined by Fred Daniels from Freddy J’s and he is going to show us a fantastic and easy way to make mac n’ cheese. It only has four ingredients. They are Scooby Doo noodles, evaporated milk, a bag of shredded cheddar cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Freddy J says to use the Scoobi Doo noodles because they are big, and they hold onto the seasoning better. His recipe only takes about ten minutes to make after the noodles are boiled. Mercedes says one thing she learned doing this with Freddy J is he is big on time and asks him what time means to him when it comes to food. He says it means everything because you can’t get time back. Freddy says he’s not saying to rush through life but when you can save time in some area of your life, he says save that time please.

