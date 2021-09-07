CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Thinking inside the box, Cabot launches a mac & cheese line

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular Vermont-based Cabot Creamery, a cooperative of 800 farm families, has earned awards for its cheddars. Home cooks have long used them to make macaroni and cheese. Now, Cabot has rolled out a boxed mac & cheese line using its aged cheddars, dried and powdered, with organic pasta shells. No artificial flavorings are added. It comes in three flavors: Seriously Sharp is bold and nutty; Pepper Jack has a spicy kick; and Bacon Cheddar has the hickory smoky flavor similar to their blocks of cheese. The mac & cheese is as simple to prepare as any brand — ready in 20 minutes with milk and a little butter if you choose, and turns out especially creamy ($4.95 for 6.25 ounces). Available at Big Y stores, and later in September, it will be available at Shaw’s, Stop & Shop, and Market Basket locations. Or visit www.dakinfarm.com.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Reader's Digest

If You See Red Stuff on Your Lettuce, This Is What It Is

Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

There's A Brick of Mac and Cheese Inside This Burger

Spotted by @unlokt out in Las Vegas, Nevada is this Mac N Cheese Patty Burger from Truffles N Bacon Cafe that has my eyes as wide as my stomach after seeing the amount of Mac N Cheese it boasts. Stuffed inside this burger is a whole brick of mac n...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
30Seconds

Pecan Pie Surprise Bars Recipe: This Easy Pecan Cookie Bars Recipe Is Like Pecan Pie But Easier

Pecan pie surprise bars taste just like pecan pie, but are a lot easier to make. These yummy pecan cookie bars are portable, so you can bring them with you or give them as gifts. This cookie recipe is not only a winner when it comes to simplicity, but also in nationwide popularity. It won the Grand Prize in the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. Want to make them even more decadent? Add in some chocolate chips!
RECIPES
news9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Panera Has a New Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich

The suburban sandwich landscape has typically been a place where simple, standard creations thrive. Think pastrami on rye, a turkey club, and a BLT. You know, the classics. But Panera, the pinnacle of suburban chain eateries, is taking our palates to a new realm. The company announced two new menu items, a Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich and a Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Macaroni And Cheese#Food Drink#Cabot Creamery#Big Y#Shaw#Stop Shop
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Avocado Toast, Says Dietitian

Whether it's a staple in your breakfast routine or your favorite on-the-go lunch, avocado toast is a tasty—and trendy—meal. Loaded with complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein, this easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to stay satisfied for hours at a time. However, there's one surprising side effect of eating...
NUTRITION
drugstorenews.com

Good Culture debuts lactose-free sour cream, cottage cheese line

Good Culture is catering to those who cannot tolerate lactose or are simply choosing to cut it out of their diets. The Irvine, Calif.-based cultured food brand announced the launch of a new line of products, which include lactose-free sour cream and cottage cheeses. Clover Sonoma launches Clover the Rainbow...
IRVINE, CA
romper.com

29 Gluten-Free Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes For Busy Families

Perfect for the days where you don’t feel like cleaning a bunch of dishes (which is… every day), sheet pan recipes allow you to assemble all your ingredients on one easy-to-clean pan. The food may need some minimal prep work beforehand, but everything can be cooked at the same temperature for almost the same amount of time (some recipes will have you add the ingredients in phases), which as all parents know, is a major win in itself. Plus, these gluten-free sheet pan recipes can help families with food sensitivities get out of the same food ruts we all get into.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Slow Cooker Potato Soup

This easy slow-cooker recipe turns everything you love about the baked potato experience (bacon! cheese! sour cream!) into a rustic homemade soup. Leeks add a delicate and savory onion flavor, while thyme imparts earthy freshness to an otherwise heavy, albeit cozy, dish. And this, delightfully, all happens in the slow cooker, while you're busy doing something else. The only active prep work involved is frying the bacon and partially puréeing the soup. (Leaving some chunky bits adds a hearty, comforting vibe.)
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Use up leftover grains in a delicious gluten-free pancake – recipe

This week’s recipe was created by my thrifty mother-in-law. She likes to text us delicious food ideas and updates from her home in South Africa, and she first made these gluten-free pancakes with leftover quinoa, which puffs up splendidly and works with sweet and savoury toppings alike. I’ve also made them with leftover rice and millet, and while the millet was equally puffy, the rice made more of a fritter; both were delicious, though.
FOOD & DRINKS
oc-breeze.com

Sunday Recipe: Fall flavors shine in a chewy oatmeal cookie

Fall is a season of cooler temperatures and changing leaves, and it also marks the return of autumn flavor profiles. Root vegetables, roasts and heartier fare are prime cooking ingredients this time of year. In terms of baking, treats spiced with ginger and cinnamon are in demand each fall. Carrot...
RECIPES
WKBW-TV

Recipes for Life - Freddy J's Mac n' Cheese

Today Mercedes Wilson is joined by Fred Daniels from Freddy J’s and he is going to show us a fantastic and easy way to make mac n’ cheese. It only has four ingredients. They are Scooby Doo noodles, evaporated milk, a bag of shredded cheddar cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Freddy J says to use the Scoobi Doo noodles because they are big, and they hold onto the seasoning better. His recipe only takes about ten minutes to make after the noodles are boiled. Mercedes says one thing she learned doing this with Freddy J is he is big on time and asks him what time means to him when it comes to food. He says it means everything because you can’t get time back. Freddy says he’s not saying to rush through life but when you can save time in some area of your life, he says save that time please.
RECIPES
recipes.net

Louisiana Crunch Cake Recipe

This Louisiana crunch cake brings a delectable dessert made with cake flour and coconut flakes for a fluffy bite that’s drizzled with a rich glaze. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a tube pan. Sprinkle ¼ cup granulated sugar into the prepared tube pan. Roll the pan around, to...
RECIPES
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Indian Land has a new mac and cheese — and more — restaurant coming. Here’s where

Indian Land has a new mac and cheese — and more — restaurant on the way. A sign is up for the coming I Heart Mac & Cheese and More location at 10092 Charlotte Highway, in the Walmart shopping center on U.S. 521. It’s just south of the state line and Ballantyne. The company website lists the Indian Land spot as coming soon. Immediate attempts to obtain comment from the company were unsuccessful.
INDIAN LAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy