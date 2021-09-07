The perfect fall transition cocktail
Throughout history, few things have incited ardor as dependably as religious leaders, the Red Sox, or, more recently, cat videos. And then there was pumpkin spice, which became the Helvetica font-equivalent of seasonal flavors as quickly as it arrived. But impassioned responses come in both “for” and “against” varieties, and when it comes to pumpkin spice, Esther Awdykowyz falls on the thanks-but-no end of the spectrum. That’s a stance that benefits guests at The Emory, the Beacon Hill restaurant where she serves as beverage director, because for her, autumn is an opportunity to make you recalibrate your expectations. On the sly.www.bostonglobe.com
