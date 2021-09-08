CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home School District #193 Issues New Mask Mandate

Mountain Home News
 4 days ago

At last night's school board meeting the trustees approved a three week universal masking requirement for all staff, students, and visitors inside the school facilities and for students riding the bus. This requirement will go into effect tomorrow morning, September 9th, and run through September 30th. Universal masking will not be required outdoors or during physical activity and lunch as long as appropriate social distancing is occurring. After three weeks the data on infections, student attendance, staff absences, and quarantines will be reviewed and compared to the first three weeks of school without masking. The trustees will review the data to determine the effectiveness of this additional mitigation. The only exemptions are for those with a valid doctor's note stating that they cannot mask and for special education students who have an exemption written in an IEP. Staff and student quarantines will not be required during this time for those identified as close contacts. This action follows Central District Health's recommendation. Those identified as close contacts will simply be asked to monitor for symptoms for five days. This should greatly reduce the number of students that are out of the building and missing direct instruction. I do believe this action will provide the trustees with the information needed to continue to navigate the district safely and effectively through the school year.

www.mountainhomenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Education
City
Mountain Home, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal#Central District Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy