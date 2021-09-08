Mountain Home School District #193 Issues New Mask Mandate

At last night's school board meeting the trustees approved a three week universal masking requirement for all staff, students, and visitors inside the school facilities and for students riding the bus. This requirement will go into effect tomorrow morning, September 9th, and run through September 30th. Universal masking will not be required outdoors or during physical activity and lunch as long as appropriate social distancing is occurring. After three weeks the data on infections, student attendance, staff absences, and quarantines will be reviewed and compared to the first three weeks of school without masking. The trustees will review the data to determine the effectiveness of this additional mitigation. The only exemptions are for those with a valid doctor's note stating that they cannot mask and for special education students who have an exemption written in an IEP. Staff and student quarantines will not be required during this time for those identified as close contacts. This action follows Central District Health's recommendation. Those identified as close contacts will simply be asked to monitor for symptoms for five days. This should greatly reduce the number of students that are out of the building and missing direct instruction. I do believe this action will provide the trustees with the information needed to continue to navigate the district safely and effectively through the school year.