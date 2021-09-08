Simple process significantly improves viability of antibacterial films

Simulations show that the harder bacteria in a swarm push against one another, the more likely they are to go on long “walks.”. Swarms of bacteria seem to house miscreants. In such dense clusters, bacteria push and shove against each other like concertgoers in a mosh pit. Statistical physics models predict that individual bacteria shouldn’t be able to burst through the crowd and diffuse long distances, yet, bafflingly, some bacteria do exactly that. Now, using simulations, Siddhartha Mukherjee and colleagues at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, India, have come up with a possible cause for this unexpected behavior: The push of the bacteria against one another can, if it is strong enough, change the flow pattern within the colony such that this “super” diffusion can happen [1].