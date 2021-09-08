Simple process significantly improves viability of antibacterial films
Thin-film coatings on materials that act as repellents against bacteria are nothing new. Indeed, with the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, other strategies to mitigate the spread of such pathogens have long been the focus of researchers. Such thin films are usually polyelectrolyte complexes (PECs), which are traditionally deposited onto a desired surface layer-by-layer, allowing for excellent fine-tuning of the PEC properties. However, such techniques involve multiple processing steps which hinder their use as a commercially viable method for PEC coating materials.www.advancedsciencenews.com
Comments / 0