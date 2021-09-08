CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report on First Quarter 2021 Traffic Fatalities

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Cover picture for the articleLast week the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), under the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), released their 2021 first quarter Early Estimate of Motor Vehicle Traffic Fatalities. The agency estimates that there were 8,730 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes that occurred within the first three months of 2021. This number represents an increase of slightly over 10% from the estimates projected by the agency for the same period last year (7,900 fatalities). In response to the increase in 2021 traffic fatalities, the NHTSA issued a report that identifies measures to get that number down.

#Traffic Collisions#Fatality#Road Traffic Safety#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa#Dot#Vmt
