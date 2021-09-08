CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA M-STAR Grant Funds Active and On-Demand Multi-Robot Perception Research

Geisel Software, a Massachusetts-based custom software development firm, is pleased to announce they have partnered with Fayetteville State University (NCFSU) to perform research funded by NASA's Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Space Technology Artemis Research (M-STAR) grant. The grant will fund Active and On-demand Multi-Robot Perception (AOMRP) research designed to develop multi-robot perception.

