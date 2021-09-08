CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Villages, FL

Villagers get another chance at Senior Games

By Jeff Shain, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor any Villages athlete yet to book passage to next year’s National Senior Games in South Florida, one more chance is coming. The Florida Senior Games will be conducted as usual in December, creating an unprecedented third opportunity for anyone who previously fell short of nationals to add their name to a vast roster of Sunshine State entrants who won’t have to travel all that far. “We’ll round up as much of the state as we can,” quipped Nick Gandy, communications consultant for the governing Florida Sports Foundation.

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
The Villages, FL
Sports
City
Ormond Beach, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
The Villages, FL
City
Golf, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#State Of Florida#Badminton#Swimming#The Florida Senior Games#Florida Sports Foundation#The National Senior Games#The Villages Senior Games#The University Of Florida#Golden Age Games#Villages#Fsg#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy