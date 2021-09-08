Villagers get another chance at Senior Games

For any Villages athlete yet to book passage to next year’s National Senior Games in South Florida, one more chance is coming. The Florida Senior Games will be conducted as usual in December, creating an unprecedented third opportunity for anyone who previously fell short of nationals to add their name to a vast roster of Sunshine State entrants who won’t have to travel all that far. “We’ll round up as much of the state as we can,” quipped Nick Gandy, communications consultant for the governing Florida Sports Foundation.