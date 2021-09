Leona Buyan passed on Sept. 1, 2021 with loving family by her side. Leona was born on Jan. 24, 1927 in Whitehall to Italian immigrants Guy and Lucille (Rinaldi) George. Leona grew up on the family ranch at Waterloo with her parents and four siblings, Guy George, Gloria Broskle, Olive Smith and Rose Shoemaeker. Leona had many fond memories with her siblings while growing up.