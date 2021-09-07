Anita Jo Warner Grimard, born Nov. 3, 1955, in Mobile, Ala., and was a resident of Stapleton, Ala., passed away on Aug. 17, at the age of 65. Anita was a 1974 graduate of Shaw High School. She was a dedicated homemaker, mother and granny who treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She loved to sew, cook, and prepare meals for her family. She was the cornerstone of her family, arranging each and every celebration to make all feel special. She always added that personal special touch to everything she did even when she didn't feel her best. She found joy in giving to others without hesitation or expectation. Her family was her life and she always put them first.