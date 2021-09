Paul Anthony Gaubatz, 84, a resident of Elberta, Ala., passed away Thursday, Aug. 26. Paul was a barber for 66 years – 64 were in Foley, Ala., where he opened Paul’s Barber Shop in 1989. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and loved playing cards and gardening. Everybody that knew him, loved him. He never met a stranger.