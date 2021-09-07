Darlene K. Lochrico, age 53, a resident of Daphne, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lochrico. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Alexandria Rivera of Daphne; son, Cameron Parks of Daphne; mother, Melba Lochrico of Daphne; sisters, Tammy Comalander (Robbie) and Tonya Lochrico, all of Fairhope; brothers, David Lochrico and Joseph Lochrico, both of Daphne; Fiancé, Prentiss Graham, Jr. and his parents, Prentiss Graham, Sr. and Dorothy Graham; other relatives and friends.