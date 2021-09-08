CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek Viet Nam Vet Builds Memorial to the 13 U.S. Soldiers Killed

By Tim Collins
103.3 WKFR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViet Nam Navy veteran Roy Howell thought something needed to be done. 13 US soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber on August 26th in Afghanistan. So Howell, and his wife Annette, have converted their front lawn at 61 Lynwood Dr. in Battle Creek into a memorial. “We thought that...

wkfr.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Battle Creek, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#U S Soldiers#Viet Nam Navy#Lynwood Dr#Marines#American#The Ups Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
Family Relationshipskilleenisd.org

Soldier Returns to Three Surprises

This return needed to be special. For Sgt. Andy Patterson and his wife Andrea the comings and goings of the military are a part of their life of service. Even for their three young children, their dad has traveled overseas to serve with the 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery three times.
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

‘Burn in hell!’: Biden faces criticism from families of 13 soldiers killed in Kabul airport attack

Joe Biden was told to “burn in hell” following a supposedly “scripted and shallow” meeting in which families were agitated by a president who they say checked his watch and spoke more about his own dead son than the 13 troops killed last week in Afghanistan.As Mr Biden left Dover Air Force Base after meeting families who had just received the bodies of their loved ones from Kabul airport, one woman screamed: “I hope you burn in hell! That was my brother!”The raw and emotional scene was described by Mark Schmitz, father of 20-year-old Jared Schmitz, in The Washington...
MilitaryVoice of America

Widow of US Soldier Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Rockwall County Herald-Banner

Rockwall Marine stands post in memory of soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack

On a hot summer morning, one Marine made a statement of support in honor of his fallen comrades. Bryan Patrick McNeal of Rockwall stood at the corner of Goliad Street/State Highway 205 and Interstate 30 Sunday, wearing his dress uniform and carrying a United States flag, surrounded by 13 smaller flags, each representing one of the U.S. soldiers killed during the Aug. 26 suicide bomber attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
Aerospace & DefenseBakersfield Channel

US Air Force commander saves Afghan family

A week after military evacuations concluded in Afghanistan, a young family is safe in Texas all thanks to this Air Force commander who wanted to give credit for the rescue to those who died during the suicide bombing near a gate at the Kabul airport. "I kind of felt like...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan officer rescued from Kabul starts new life in U.S.

The dramatic rescue in Afghanistan happened under the cover of darkness. The Taliban were closing in, and Americans were running out of time to save Mohammad Khalid Wardak. The high-profile Afghan national police officer spent years working alongside the U.S. military, and after the fall of Kabul, he went on the run, moving from safe house to safe house, at one point running barefoot to avoid capture. The U.S. and its allies had only minutes to get Khalid, as his friends call him, and his wife and their four young sons to the safety of a waiting helicopter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy