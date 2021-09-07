Nicholas Rigas Logiotatos, age 63, a resident of Fairhope, Ala., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Nicholas was the owner/operator of Home Instead Senior Care offices in Baldwin and Mobile county. He was a graduate of Auburn University. Nicholas was a 5th degree black belt in Taekwondo. Nick enjoyed riding his motorcycle, driving his sports car, and taking the boat out with family. He spent his life in service to others. He was raised in the Greek Orthodox Church.