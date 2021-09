Music fans are rejoicing as rock icon and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is sharing the first single from his upcoming solo album. The solo album from Eddie Vedder is called “Earthling” and “Long Way” is the first single from the album. The song is something of a changeup for the longtime Pearl Jam lead vocalist and it certainly has the internet buzzing. The highly anticipated album does not yet have a release date but fans are thrilled that Eddie Vedder has put out the first single. The veteran rock star collaborates with reigning Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt for the first time. The lyric video for “Long Way” went live on YouTube earlier today (Wednesday) and already has more than 35,000 views. Take a listen for yourself right here: