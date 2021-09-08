CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress, AZ

Sex Offender Congress

myradioplace.com
 4 days ago

YCSO issued a sex offender notification for residents living in the 27,000-block of South Old School Road in Congress. In December, 2003, in Mohave County, 40-year old Paul Berchiolli was convicted of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to 5-years in prison. The victim was a 12-year old female known to him. In 2013, he was convicted of failing to register in Missouri and was given 5-years probation. He was convicted of failing to register for a second time in August in Yavapai County and was sentenced to 4-years probation. Berchiolli is a Level-2 offender or intermediate risk to the community.

myradioplace.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Mohave County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Ycso#Berchiolli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in his...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25. Country: Russia. ATP ranking: 2. Grand Slam titles: 1(U.S. Open 2021) EARLY LIFE. *...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy