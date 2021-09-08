Sex Offender Congress

YCSO issued a sex offender notification for residents living in the 27,000-block of South Old School Road in Congress. In December, 2003, in Mohave County, 40-year old Paul Berchiolli was convicted of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to 5-years in prison. The victim was a 12-year old female known to him. In 2013, he was convicted of failing to register in Missouri and was given 5-years probation. He was convicted of failing to register for a second time in August in Yavapai County and was sentenced to 4-years probation. Berchiolli is a Level-2 offender or intermediate risk to the community.