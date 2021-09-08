The Irish Mobsters of AMC+’s ‘Kin’ Are ‘Like Reality Stars With Guns’ (VIDEO)
Leaving behind a life of crime becomes a difficult affair for recently released ex-con Michael Kinsella (Charlie Cox) in AMC+'s Kin. He's eager to get a legit job and forget his family's illegal doings (dealing drugs, laundering money, etc.). But when his hot-tempered brother Eric (Sam Keeley) opens fire on members of a cartel, they strike back, resulting in a devastating loss for the Kinsellas. Michael's grieving sister-in-law Amanda (Clare Dunne) urges revenge, launching a full-scale war.
