Franklin Dee (Frank) Creasy was born July 24, 1937 in Linden, Tennessee, the son of the late Amos Blain Creasy and Edie Ray Creasy. Mr. Creasy was united in marriage to Aileen Franks Creasy on December 18, 1957. He retired from the Solid Waste Management Center in Wayne County. He departed this life on September 3, 2021 in Waynesboro, Tennessee at the age of 84 Years, 1 Month, 10 Days.