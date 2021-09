Retired, SSG Jake L. Holley, 41, of New Whiteland passed away in his sleep on September 9, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Montana to David B. Holley on September 18, 1979. Jake is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Jennifer; children, Alara (9) and Rowan (4); father, David; sisters, Lauren (Holley) Southgate, Sydnie (Adams) Wheeler; stepbrother, Colin Nisbet; extended family, ten nieces, and nephews; his in-laws, Maria, Tyler, Danielle, Shaun, Caleb, Brayden, Skylie, Storm, and Alessa; life-long best friends, Robert Lorenzoni and Kyle Jordan; and his former right-hand man at work and friend, Josh Mann.

NEW WHITELAND, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO