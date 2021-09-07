RuPawl’s Drag Race: Pet-Friendly Pride Celebration is Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9:30am to 1:30pm at BentoLiving Chestnut Hill. This event is in partnership with the Nashville Humane Association and The Tiny But Mighty Fund. Tickets are $35 and a portion of the sales will benefit the local charities’ missions, and provide guests with a complimentary mimosa, snacks, and entry to the RuPawl Drag Race. Make sure your pups come dressed in their best outfits!