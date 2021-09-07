Delores Brewer Davis was born November 18, 1966 in Waynesboro, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Dexter L. and Doris Ells Brewer. She was united in marriage to Nathan Davis on November 9, 1982. Mrs. Davis was a homemaker, was of the Church of God faith, and worked at the Wayne County Nursing Home and Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company. Mrs. Davis departed this life on August 30, 2021 in Nashville, TN at the age of 54 Years, 9 Months, and 12 Days.