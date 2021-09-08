CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Star Trek’ turns 55: a look at some of the famous actors you had no idea starred in it over the decades

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek Day falls on September 8th, today, but it’s an extra special one this year: it’s the 55th anniversary of the iconic sci-fi show. Even if you were never the biggest fan, it was almost certainly a part of your life. It was probably on in the background in your grandparent’s house every weekend. You might have went to check out the reboot films in the 00’s to see why your dad kept shouting at you, “It’s better than Star Wars, shut up son!”, all those years. You definitely know how to do a Vulcan Salute after hundreds of failed attempts at mastering it.

thebrag.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Jim Jarmusch
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Isaac Newton
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Star Trek#The Film Tv Observer#The Big Bang Theory#The U S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Successful Actors Who Called it Quits at The Peak of Their Careers

It doesn’t really make sense to quit when you’re so far ahead, does it? When you can pretty much write your own ticket in show business and get almost any role you want it’s fair to say that sticking in and putting up with the lifestyle would be easy. But for some people, it was easier to get out and they did just that when they had the chance. Some people didn’t understand why and many fans were wishing that they would come back at some point, but after being in the entertainment industry long enough it might be that many people that have walked away finally found a bit of peace that they were happy to embrace. The lifestyle of a famous movie or TV star is something that might look glamorous, but it can likely be kind of a drag as well when one simply wants to get away for some alone time. Then there’s the idea that they might not figure that they can top anything they’ve done in the past and they don’t want to be known for their failures later in life. It’s a concern that some folks have, and it’s valid enough.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
Moviesnickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies That Totally Ripped off Star Trek

Sometimes anything that comes after a big-time franchise can be called a rip-off, and sometimes it’s a justification used by those that think that things are a little too similar. But if that’s the case then Hollywood is full of rip-offs since quite a few stories manage to do the same thing that many stories before them have done, but using their own style. There are a few blatant rip-offs of Star Trek out there, and there are some that people still claim are carefully constructed homages that aren’t mean to insult or attack the reputation of the show, but instead are meant to show a definite love for the original series and movies that helped to start a great deal of what pop culture has become. But now and then there are movies that use elements from the show that are kind of hard to miss when they take certain elements from the movies that feel like a blatant jab. Some movies do it so well however that one can’t help but laugh.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew addresses return in spin-off series

Kate Mulgrew will make her return as Captain Kathryn Janeway in the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy. The animated series will see the Orange is the New Black star voice a holographic version of her iconic Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Nemesis character. Speaking about her return to Star Trek...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey fans thrilled with major news about TV series

Good news for Downton Abbey fans everywhere! The entire six seasons of the smash hit show is now available on Netflix, and they are already making quite the stir! The whole boxset only landed on the streaming platform at the weekend, but is already in the top ten trending shows and films - and we can’t say we’re surprised!
TV Seriesmetv.com

7 father-son duos who both appeared on Gunsmoke

Did you spot the Howards, Russells, Carradines and Taylors?. Gunsmoke aired for an astonishing twenty seasons, over the span of two decades. Multiple generations grew up watching the most popular Western. And, because it ran for so long, multiple generations of actors appeared on the show. Hollywood had its fair...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Loses “Highest Paid Actor” Status to Another Hollywood Superstar

When it comes to some of the paychecks actors and actresses receive, many of us may be potentially floored by the amount. Although not every person will understand why actors can make millions off of films, we must remember that their notoriety, popularity, and talent often bring in audiences to see the film, making them valuable and essential assets to the production’s overall financial success. This gives many actors and their agents a lot of leverage when it comes to negotiating their contracts.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Says ‘Guardians’ Franchise Has Been “A Hell of a Journey With a Few Bumps”

Dave Bautista is reflecting on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as it nears the third volume, signaling a final outing for Drax the Destroyer. The actor first took on the character in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, reprising his role in 2017’s Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, the latter of which is in preproduction. He also played Drax in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Speaking of wrapping up the Guardians films, Bautista told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview Wednesday that it’s been “a hell of a journey with a few bumps.” He continued, “So I’m looking forward to this, man. My cast...
Moviestrekmovie.com

William Shatner Interested In Playing Kirk Prime For 2023 Star Trek Movie

It’s Star Trek Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a TrekMovie.com tradition: discussing William Shatner’s possible return in a Star Trek movie. In April, Paramount Pictures announced they plan to release a Star Trek movie in June 2023, and earlier this summer we learned the “top secret” movie already had a script and producer JJ Abrams had tapped WandaVision’s Matt Shackman to direct.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kill Bill Actor and Martial Arts Legend Sonny Chiba Dead at 82

Film fans are mourning the loss of an iconic action star. Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died Thursday, Aug. 19 from COVID-19 complications at age 82, according to his management team. In addition to roles in such Hollywood films as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill saga, the performer was also known for numerous Japanese martial arts movies dating back to the early 1960s.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ant-Man 3: New Cassie Lang Actress Shows Off Ripped Marvel Physique

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be aware of it but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has already begun filming in London and while we still know very little about the film apart from the involvement of Kang the Conqueror as the main baddie, the project is already shaping up to be better and more serious in nature than the first two films.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

‘They’ve Been Trying To Cancel Me For Years’ Says Star Trek’s Deanna Troi

Famous stars making comments on social media getting them into hot water has been on the minds of many as of late with Ken Jennings losing his chance to host Jeopardy! under similar circumstances. It seems that “cancel culture” is particularly affecting one Star Trek actress and has been for several years according to a recent interview, going so far as to say, “I hate what social media has done. I think it has destroyed society if I’m honest.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy