Catch up on this year’s best drama ahead of the Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are just around the corner, and Foxtel is here to help you catch up on the best drama before the honours are dished out. Mid-September is prime Emmy Awards time, and that means that you’ve got a good amount of time to see the best of the best when it comes to drama before the winners are announced, and to find out what the heck you’ve been missing out on. And, with lockdown keeping the majority of us Aussies in our homes, there’s no better time to give a new show a spin.