ANIMAL CENTER ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR MULTIPLE POSITIONS. Pet of the Week: BB is a very sweet boy who does well with adult humans and children. We were told that he didn’t get along with older cats in his previous home and though he doesn’t necessarily seek out their company in our free-roaming cat room, he does tolerate them. If you’d like to meet BB or any of the other lovable animals at WCAC, please fill out an adoption application online at www.adoptwcac.org then come in for a visit.