Paterson, NJ

Paterson Man Shot on Labor Day, Investigation Underway

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLABOR DAY SHOOTING IN AREA OF SUMMER STREET AND BROADWAY IN PATERSON. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announced late Tuesday afternoon that at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, September 6, members of the Paterson Police Department were advised that a 46-year-old male Paterson resident arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

