Online Bachelors, Masters, Doctorate, and Certificate Programs

Did you know that the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine is home to the Center of Excellence for Diversity and Inclusion in Veterinary Medicine? Established in 2013 through a partnership with the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the center offers a professional certificate for diversity and inclusion in veterinary medicine. This certificate program is available to anyone in Purdue Veterinary Medicine, as well as faculty, staff, and students from other colleges and schools of veterinary medicine and people working in private practice or veterinary industries. The program offers nine hours of continuing education (CE) credits. Nearly 3,000 people have registered for the program since it began and that number continues to grow.

