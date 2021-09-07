Online Bachelors, Masters, Doctorate, and Certificate Programs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe online degree programs at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology give you the opportunity to change your life without putting it on hold. Whether you want to pursue a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, we have corresponding programs that help open pathways to licensure. As an online student at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, you will work with practitioner faculty who have substantiated real-world experience in their respective fields. They bring theory to life with a focus on imparting a practical understanding of subject matter.

www.thechicagoschool.edu

University Daily Kansan

KU to discontinue 16 academic programs, certificates and degrees this semester

The University of Kansas plans to discontinue 11 academic programs this semester and will soon hold hearings for each program. At a Senate Executive Committee meeting Tuesday, University Senate President Hossein Saiedian presented members with a list of the programs for consideration to be discontinued. This list of degrees and...
COLLEGES
momblogsociety.com

Should I get a master degree program?

So you’ve got a bachelor’s degree in your chosen field, and now you’re wondering if it is worth it to pursue a master’s degree. Before making this decision, be sure to know the pros and cons of acquiring this type of education. Master’s degrees are typically postgraduate academic programs that...
EDUCATION
msudenver.edu

Master of Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Program

The mission of the SLP graduate program at MSU Denver is to provide a diverse urban population with an inclusive graduate program committed to the interprofessional education and cultural competence of students seeking clinical certification in speech-language pathology. Graduate programs at our institution are charged with converging excellence and innovation; our SLP graduate program converges knowledge with skill-based learning to close the theory-practice gap. Amidst changing landscapes in education and healthcare, our program encourages students to think critically and make informed decisions.
DENVER, CO
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo College announces second bachelor's degree program

On Tuesday, Laredo College officially announced that it will be offering a second bachelor’s degree program starting next January. The Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Organizational Leadership was approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and will benefit students looking to be business leaders, supervisors and managers, Interim President Dr. Marisela Tijerina said.
LAREDO, TX
popville.com

You’re Invited: Master’s and Certificate Virtual Open House

Thinking about taking the next step in your career? The Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University offers flexible part-time or full-time options for graduate certificate and master’s degree programs designed to teach applicable, real-world knowledge for in-demand careers. Join our upcoming Master’s and Certificate Virtual Open...
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Penn State offers new online certificate in financial engineering

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As more companies continue to rely on mass data sets to solve critical financial issues and guide important business decisions, professionals who can analyze complex data to support business ventures will be more in demand. Those interested in increasing their knowledge of quantitative data analysis and...
SOFTWARE
eku.edu

Online Safety Degrees & Certificates

Each day millions of Americans come home from work safely in part because of the efforts of dedicated safety professionals. EKU’s 100% online safety degrees provide the leadership skills, preventive strategies and response tactics needed to do more than just meet industry standards — you can set them. EKU is...
RICHMOND, KY
fordcountyrecord.com

Purdue Agricultural Biological Engineering program ranked No. 1

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University’s Agricultural and Biological Engineering (ABE) undergraduate program has earned the No. 1 ranking in its category in the annual U.S. News & World Report undergraduate program rankings for the 11th consecutive year. U.S. News also ranked Purdue’s ABE graduate program No. 1 earlier this year....
COLLEGES
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley’s undergrad engineering programs ranked #2 nationwide

Berkeley Engineering’s undergraduate program has retained its second-place standing in the new annual rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, tying it with Stanford University. The College of Engineering continues to offer the highest-ranked public university program. The latest edition of U.S. News rankings assessed 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting...
BERKELEY, CA
msu.edu

MSU programs celebrate another year of national rankings

U.S. News and World Report released the 2022 edition of its Best Colleges ranking, and Michigan State University has been recognized with several top programs in the nation. “Michigan State’s rankings reflect the comprehensive Spartan experience — from what students receive upon entering the classroom to the opportunities they have to get involved in communities around campus and around the world,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “I’m pleased to see MSU programs earning national recognition to reinforce academic excellence across a breadth of areas of studies.”
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
K96 FM

UM Names New Associate Vice Provost For Innovation and Online Learning

MISSOULA – It’s two days into the fall semester at the University of Montana, and Julie Wolter, UM’s new associate vice provost for innovation and online learning, is not only thinking about the bright faces of students streaming into campus, but also about potential learners throughout the state she wants to reach ꟷ even if they never step foot in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
NBC Miami

Women, in Search of Jobs and Higher Pay, Are Turning to Online Certifications

Women are increasingly enrolling in online learning courses and earning STEM certificates during the pandemic, according to the latest Women and Skills Report from Coursera. Women now make up 52% of new registered users on the e-learning platform in 2021, compared with 47% in 2019. In terms of course enrollments overall, women have nearly reached parity, at 49%, compared with making up just 42% of total enrollment in 2019.
INTERNET
KSBW.com

University of California, Santa Cruz ranks in the top 50 of public universities in the country

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The latest U.S. News has released its best college list and the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) made thetop 50 for public universities. U.S. News calculates its ranking based on six categories which are each weighted differently: student outcomes (40%), faculty resources (20%), expert opinion (20%), financial resources (10%), student excellence (7%) and alumni giving (3%), according to CNBC.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
purdue.edu

Updated Diversity and Inclusion Certificate Program Provides Training Opportunity for PVM Employees

Did you know that the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine is home to the Center of Excellence for Diversity and Inclusion in Veterinary Medicine? Established in 2013 through a partnership with the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the center offers a professional certificate for diversity and inclusion in veterinary medicine. This certificate program is available to anyone in Purdue Veterinary Medicine, as well as faculty, staff, and students from other colleges and schools of veterinary medicine and people working in private practice or veterinary industries. The program offers nine hours of continuing education (CE) credits. Nearly 3,000 people have registered for the program since it began and that number continues to grow.
ANIMALS
The Mountaineer

WNC Nonprofit Pathways offers online nonprofit fundamentals certificate

Registration is open for WNC Nonprofit Pathways’ online Nonprofit Fundamentals Certificate Program. Sessions begin Sept. 15. The program’s curriculum includes 20 in-depth courses that focus on core competencies of nonprofit management. Topics include strengthening boards of directors, financial management, fundraising, grant writing, volunteer engagement, community engagement and collaboration, equity, social media marketing and communications, human resources, and more.
CHARITIES
healio.com

Q&A: American Board of Telehealth launches certificate program tailored to primary care

The American Board of Telehealth has launched a Teleprimary Care Certificate program to help health care providers better utilize telehealth in their practices, according to a recent press release. The program is a self-paced online course for physicians, advanced practice providers, psychologists, nurses, clinical social workers, resident physicians and administration....
HEALTH SERVICES

