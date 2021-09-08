Here Are the Secrets to Long-Lasting Confidence – Who Else Wants More?

‘I can’t do this’, ‘They are so much better than me,’ ‘They are going to find out that I don’t know what I’m doing,’ ‘I’m not good enough,’ ‘I’m not cut out for this,’ ‘They aren’t going to like me,’ – These are some of the thoughts that have passed through my own mind and hundreds of the people that I have worked with throughout the years. Sound familiar? It’s really sad that we can think of ourselves in this way, isn’t it?